A week ago, General Motors announced plans to partner with a company called Ventec Life Systems to increase production of medical ventilators, becoming one of the first automakers to signal it was joining the fight against the coronavirus. It specifically announced today, highlighted in the below tweet, that it will have the capacity to make more than 10,000 ventilators monthly starting in April.

Our teams have been working tirelessly with @MyVOCSN to produce critical care ventilators at our Kokomo, IN facility. Retooling is underway and we are poised to deliver the first ventilators next month with capacity of more than 10,000 monthly. https://t.co/34Here89Fa pic.twitter.com/vxZvSzHveb — General Motors (@GM) March 27, 2020

This announcement follows reports that the Trump administration has had second thoughts over footing the bill — and while the president himself is sending wildly contradictory messages.

The New York Times broke the story Thursday night, reporting that President Trump had been set to make an announcement about the joint venture Wednesday when the event was abruptly scrapped. The reason? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) decided it needed more time to weigh the reported $1.5 billion price tag, including paying GM several hundred million dollars up front to retool an electronic parts plant in Kokomo, Ind., where as many as 200,000 Ventec-designed ventilators would be built.

Experts say close to 1 million ventilators could be needed at the pandemic's peak, with fewer than 200,000 existing now at hospitals and in a federal strategic stockpile. Meanwhile, in New York state alone, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday reported there have been 519 deaths and nearly 45,000 confirmed cases. Cuomo cites health officials in saying 30,000 ventilators may be needed in the coming weeks, and he has made that plea to the federal government. Meanwhile, New York hospitals are resorting to treating two coronavirus patients with a single ventilator and modifying anesthesia machines into ventilators.

Trump, in a Thursday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, said he doubted New York needs the machines. “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” he said. “I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

Cuomo's retort: “You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators."

But Friday morning, Trump seemed to sound an entirely different tone than he did on Hannity, tweeting:

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

It should be noted that General Motors no longer owns the plant in Lordstown, Ohio, the president mentions above. Trump also tweeted that thousands of federally purchased ventilators had been found in storage in New York and he urged the state to put them to work, and that ventilators had been purchased. So he seemed to be putting a priority on ventilators Friday after being dismissive of the need on Thursday night.

The other confusing aspect of Friday's developments: The House was preparing to vote on the $2 trillion economic stimulus package, which includes a $500 billion fund to help industries that have struggled during the pandemic lockdown. Automakers are expected to tap into that fund. So the federal government stands ready to loan or give automakers money, but is balking at compensating GM for rushing to scale up time-critical mass production of a lifesaving product.

Government officials told the New York Times the GM-Ventec project might still happen, but they’re now looking at at least a dozen other proposals. But Trump administration officials told the newspaper they were struggling to understand how many units the new partnership would make because the number was in flux, with some officials concerned about ordering too many ventilators and being stuck with an expensive surplus.

Meantime, medical professionals insist there is a need, and it is growing quickly.

“Ventec Life Systems and General Motors have been working around the clock to implement plans to build more critical care ventilators,” GM said in a statement to Autoblog. “With GM’s support, Ventec is now planning exponentially higher ventilator production as fast as possible.”

Dubbed “Project V,” both companies have been quickly gearing up to begin production, and suppliers were to have begun fabricating some of the components this week.

In addition to GM, Ford and Toyota are exploring ventilator production, and Nissan and Honda are working on the issue in Britain and could likely do the same in the U.S. if called upon.

