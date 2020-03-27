Autoblog is teaming up with StackCommerce to bring you deals on the latest accessories for your automobile. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales.

To reduce wear and tear on your car, regular washes are necessary. But even the best car washes won't clean every inch of your automobile. Sometimes the soap leaves behind a residue, forcing you to take the job into your own hands, and sometimes certain areas are just too hard to reach. That's where the Brush Hero comes in. Sound familiar? You may have spotted the innovative brush and its founders on Shark Tank.

Instead of putting a ton of elbow grease into the cleaning, the Brush Hero does it for you. The unique tapered brush head spins with a slow and controlled torque to remove any offensive stain. Attaching to any standard garden hose, the package arrives with .1 mm and .25mm soft bristle replacement brushes for reaching even the hardest-to-clean spots on your car like the lug nuts, wheel spokes, and grills. Sure it's strong enough to get at the toughest dirt and grime, but it's also soft enough to use on your car windows. It's the best of both worlds, although it's not recommended for use on your car paint.

Brush Hero is not limited to just automobiles, either. You can use it to keep your bicycle, furniture, sporting equipment and gutters spotless. You can even use it to clean grease off your grill! The package comes with a one-year warranty as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's clear they stand by their product. As one Amazon customer wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised when i used this for the first time. ... I hooked it up to a hose and got my motorcycle out and with the help of a little wheel cleaner, this thing worked great!"

You can purchase the Brush Hero® package, which includes two replacement brushes, for just $49.99. Compared to the cost of getting your car detailed even once, it's a steal. Your car will thank you.

