A couple of months ago we covered a brace of changes GMC made to the 2020 Sierra 1500. Those included availability of the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque, the 5.3-liter V8 getting the 10-speed automatic transmission, the CarbonPro Editions debuting for AT4 and Denali trims, and a new bed view camera. But GMC has made a few more smaller changes throughout, as GM Authority found, part of a detailed overhaul among GM's pickup lines that's already changed trim names, trim volume, and prices on the Chevrolet Canyon and GMC Colorado. We'll start with MSRP adjustments on the 2020 Sierra: 4WD drivetrains in SLT, and the AT4, and Denali trims that only come in 4WD, see a price increase of $200. There are also more MSRPs to consider this year, with a handful of new Elevation models filling price gaps.

The only changes inside are AT4-logoed all-weather floor liners that come standard for that trim, and adaptive cruise control joining the Driver Alert Package II available on the SLT, AT4, and Denali trims.

Speaking of packages, the Value Packages represent truth in advertising. The new base-model Sierra Sierra Value Package costs $860 to combine the Convenience Package and Trailering Package. Those two cost $1,640 when ordered separately. Sticking with the base trim, the Chrome Exterior Package disappears because the chrome bumpers it added are now the standard finish. Black bumpers front and rear can be ordered at no charge, and the 17-inch Bright Silver painted aluminum wheels can be ordered alone. One trim up, the SLE Value Package lumps Convenience and Trailering, too, but it only costs $380, which is $15 less than the Trailering Package by itself. The Elevation Value Package gets cut by $1,330 to $585. On the AT4 trim, GMC dropped the price of the CarbonPro Package from $1,060 to $560, and the Premium Package comes down by $500 as well. The same $500 discount applies to the SLT Premium Package.

The new 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the optional engine on the base, SLE, and Elevation trims, saving $235 on the first trim and $395 on the other two compared to ordering the standard 4.3-liter EcoTec V6. Smokey Quartz Metallic exterior paint is expected to disappear come Q2. Two new wheels enter the range in the upper reaches, one being a 20-inch Carbon Grey painted rim available on the AT4 CarbonPro Edition. The cost ends up being $4,240 to get the wheels, though, because of other required packages on top of the $560 CarbonPro Edition. The second wheel, a 22-inch multi-dimensional polished rim for the Denali, effectively requires $2,495 because it is only paired with the 6.2-liter V8 and 3.0-liter Duramax diesel.