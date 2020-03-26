Toyota plans to reopen factories on April 20

Toyota will extend the current shutdown of all its plants in North America for an addition two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand. The Japanese automaker will keep all assembly and component parts plants in Canada, Mexico and the United States closed through April 17.

"The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20," the company said in a statement. "Our service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner."

Many U.S. states have issued shelter-in-place orders. Other automakers, including Ford and Fiat Chrysler, have also officially extended their shutdowns into the month of April.

