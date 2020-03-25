McLaren F1 GTR Longtail No. 1 is road-ready and listed for sale

Affectionately known as "Squiggles"

Mar 25th 2020 at 1:17PM
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 3
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 9
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 17
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 20
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 1
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 12
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 13
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 2
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 4
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 5
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 6
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 7
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 8
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 10
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 11
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 14
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 15
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 16
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 18
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 19
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 21
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 22
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 23
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 24
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 25
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 26
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 27
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 28
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 29
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 30
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 31
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 32
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 33
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 34
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 35
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 36
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 37
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 38
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 39
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 40
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 41

The chassis number on this 1996 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail is 19R, but in the order of production, this car is No. 1. It's the first longtail version of the GTR version of what many consider the greatest car ever made. Despite its track-intended build, it's road-legal, and it's currently up for sale in the United Kingdom. 

The special nature of 19R goes beyond the fact of its birth order. This car was reportedly used as a development prototype for the entire run of GTR Longtails and participated in numerous Japanese races, including the Suzuka 1000km. According to the listing, it's also only one of two GTR Longtails in private ownership (Nick Mason owns the other), so this is likely one of few occasions in a lifetime when one will be available for purchase.

19R has another first under its belt, too. It was the first GTR Longtail to be converted to a road-legal specification. Gordon Murray, the designer of the F1, worked with Lanzante to turn the racecar version of the road car back into a road car. The unique F1 comes with a Gordon Murray Design book that documents the conversion, as well as the history of the car. All of the parts that were changed were also kept and come as part of a large spare parts package.

Although some might not see the value of the color scheme, McLaren painted it this way to draw attention to the differences between the GTR and the GTR Longtail. The vibrant markings exaggerate the changes and earned this car the nickname "Squiggles," according to Tom Hartley Jr. 

If the paint scheme looks familiar, it might be because this car has been seen flexing its BMW Motorsport-sourced V12 at the Goodwood hillclimb (seen below). Via Road & Track, the 19R is listed without a price by Tom Hartley Jr.

Featured GalleryMcLaren F1 GTR Longtail No. 1
McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 3 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 9 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 17 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 20 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 1 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 12 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 13 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail 2

McLaren Information

McLaren
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X