Things are changing quickly thanks to the coronavirus. One of the best things that we can do as citizens to help slow the spread of is extremely simple: Just stay inside. While that may be simple, often, it's not easy. Many of us aren't used to having so much extra time around the house, and the boredom is already creeping in. If you're tech-y (or even if you're not, but you're just looking for a new hobby to dive into) then these certified refurbished electronics might be able to help you pass that extra time.





Acer 14" Swift 1 Laptop Intel N5000 1.10 GHz 4 GB Ram 64 GB Flash Windows 10 S - $189.99 (48% off)

Is this the greatest laptop you could ever hope to buy? No, definitely not. But it is ridiculously affordable and it's currently available for nearly half-off its original price. The laptop comes with Windows 10 S preinstalled and features a 14" screen. If you're taking a serious look at this laptop, please be aware that it does only have 64GB of hard drive storage space available, so this would be good to look at the same way you might look at a Chromebook. It's mostly an internet machine, but even our internet machines are sure getting more of a workout than ever nowadays. You can check it out for 48% off right here.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds - $49.99 (71% off)

Wireless earbuds have been hotter than the sun ever since Apple dropped the game-changing Airpods. These aren't Airpods, but why would you want those overpriced things anyways? Jabra has their own pair of wireless earbuds available. Normally, they're already cheaper than Apple's top offering at $169.99, but these refurbished 'buds are currently selling for a crazy 71% off. If you don't care about name brands but you've always wanted to experience the convenience of wireless earbuds, then these are definitely worth a look. You can check them out for $49.99 right here.

Acer Desktop Intel Core i5 3 GHz 8 GB Ram 1 TB HDD Windows 10 Home - $389.99 (51% off)

If you saw our first deal and got excited, then saw "64GB and Windows 10 S" and got less excited, then hopefully it's time to get excited again! This one is a full-blown PC. Normally, this Windows tower goes for $799.99. It features a 1 TB HDD, 8 GB of Ram, and an i5 Intel Core processor. Like the other products in this list, this refurbished PC is being offered at an astounding 51% discount, bringing the total price down to just $389.99. Oh, and if you don't have a monitor to go with it, you can check those out here as well.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.