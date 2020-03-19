Volvo is recalling 121,605 vehicles because the automatic emergency braking (AEB) system might not work as intended. Here are the affected models: 2019-20 S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90 L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60, XC90.

You may be thinking to yourself, isn’t that every Volvo currently in production? And yes, you’d be right. Every Volvo model in the U.S. is included with this recall. When working properly, AEB systems are meant to detect objects in the vehicle’s path, and then automatically apply the brakes to avoid an accident. Unfortunately, Volvo says that due to a software incompatibility with new hardware on these vehicles, the system “may not detect obstacles and engage as intended.”

The fix is an easy one. Volvo will upload updated software to your vehicle that will bring the functionality back to working order. Recall work is expected to commence on May 1 this year, so look out for a notice in the mail soon.

As always, drivers should pay attention to the road and not rely on an emergency braking system. However, do know that your new Volvo could be compromised in that department for the time being, so don’t try any wild experiments that could result in an accident.

