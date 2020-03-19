At last November's L.A. Auto Show, Fiat debuted a new trim for the 500X compact crossover, the 500X Sport. Attempting to add a "youthful, sporty appearance" to the 500X lineup, the Sport model included the new Rovente Red color, shed the dark molding and cladding on other trims, and adopted new exterior elements like fog lights and dual chrome-finished tailpipes. The model hasn't made it to the Fiat USA site yet, but Mopar Insiders says there is more sportiness on the way for the 500X. The base Pop trim will get a Sport Appearance Package to inject some exterior pizzazz at for thousands less than the price of the Sport model.

The package add the front and rear fascias from the Sport model, front fog lights, body-colored wheel arch moldings and side sills, 18-inch aluminum sport wheels, dark gray accents throughout, and "dual bright exhaust tips." As far as we can tell, the Pop with the Sport Appearance Package differs outside from the proper Sport trim by retaining the halogen projector headlights, fitting darker fog light housings, and being limited to 18-inch wheels. The standard Pop only comes with 17-inch wheels, the standard Sport trim with an 18-inch wheel but it offers an optional 19-inch wheel wrapped in Michelin rubber. Also, major options on the Pop don't change, meaning it won't offer the choice of a black roof as on the Sport trim. The Sport trim makes a host of changes to the inside, too, which the Sport Appearance Package doesn't.

Buyers can order the jaunty overhaul for the Pop in four colors: Bianco White, Grigio Moda, Italia Blue, and Rovente Red. The Sport Appearance Package will cost $795, meaning one could get out for $27,030 after destination but before taxes and fees. The Sport trim was announced with an MSRP of $29,390, making it the second-most-expensive 500X in the range, above the $27,740 Trekking, below the $30,990 Trekking Plus. Neither the Sport trim nor the Sport Appearance Package has appeared on the Fiat USA configurator yet, but they shouldn't be far off.

