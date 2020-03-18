Featured

Koenigsegg Gemera designer reveals what the car could have looked like

Sasha Selipanov shows us the process

The Koenigsegg Gemera has a design that will influence automotive shapes for years to come. Packaging a 1,700-horsepower hybrid powertrain within a beautiful two-door coupe while maintaining four functional seats for adults is wizardry. Just ask Bugatti. Although Christian von Koenigsegg has had the idea for years, it took Koenigsegg head designer Sasha Selipanov to help him make it a reality.

Selipanov has started his own firm called Raw Design House, and the Gemera was the company's first major project. Raw's Instagram recently released a bunch of photos and insights from the supercar's design process, including sketches and images of Gemeras that looked quite a bit different from the production model. Here's what we learned: 

The Gemera's facial lines are inspired by the original Koenigsegg CC prototype. 

 
 
 
 
 
Clearly referencing the theme of the original prototype: the initial front view sketch for the Gemera.

The definitive front and rear view sketches. A car with plenty of confidence and an assured stance however without overt aggression. Gemera’s graphical theme now complete.

At RAW Design House we decided to look at the original Koenigsegg CC prototype for thematic inspiration.

The original idea had gullwing doors, not scissor doors.

 
 
 
 
 
The unique idea to build a 4 seat mega car has been in Christian’s mind for a long time! Images from Christian von Koenigsegg’s archive...

One of the first proposals was significantly less rounded. 

 
 
 
 
 
A wide variety of design proposals were created over the years... Images from Christian von Koenigsegg’s archive.

The car's color is a nod to the Swedish Air Force.

 
 
 
 
 
Geneva car’s color and trim was first conceived in these renderings. Paying homage to the Swedish Air Force base with the subtle grey-green!

The cabin shape was inspired by an egg, much like other Koenigsegg's of the past. 

 
 
 
 
 
The four seat cabin of the Gemera “completes” the egg!

Part 2 of the Gemera design story: the shape of an egg clearly visible in the Koenigsegg interiors: protective, cocooning and iconically round. The Gemera takes this to the next level!

Development sketches and early 3D model: just like with the exterior the process is RAW and the results immediate!

The Gemera could have looked significantly different in a subtle way thanks to numerous small tweaks to pieces such as the front and rear fascias, the window cut lines, the hood, and the fenders. 

 
 
 
 
 
In parallel with 2D sketches a variety of quick 3D designs were built directly by our designers. A theme is only valid if it works on the model and with the technical package.

An early phase complete 3D proposal, right before we produced a full-size foam mock up.

They picked the right one.

 
 
 
 
 
RAW emotion!

There are more photos on the Raw Design House Instagram, but we felt these were the most interesting. Koenigsegg also posted an interview with Selipanov, in which he discusses the process and talks at length about the Gemera.

