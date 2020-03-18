The Koenigsegg Gemera has a design that will influence automotive shapes for years to come. Packaging a 1,700-horsepower hybrid powertrain within a beautiful two-door coupe while maintaining four functional seats for adults is wizardry. Just ask Bugatti. Although Christian von Koenigsegg has had the idea for years, it took Koenigsegg head designer Sasha Selipanov to help him make it a reality.

Selipanov has started his own firm called Raw Design House, and the Gemera was the company's first major project. Raw's Instagram recently released a bunch of photos and insights from the supercar's design process, including sketches and images of Gemeras that looked quite a bit different from the production model. Here's what we learned:

The Gemera's facial lines are inspired by the original Koenigsegg CC prototype.

The original idea had gullwing doors, not scissor doors.

One of the first proposals was significantly less rounded.

The car's color is a nod to the Swedish Air Force.

The cabin shape was inspired by an egg, much like other Koenigsegg's of the past.

The four seat cabin of the Gemera "completes" the egg!

The Gemera could have looked significantly different in a subtle way thanks to numerous small tweaks to pieces such as the front and rear fascias, the window cut lines, the hood, and the fenders.

They picked the right one.

RAW emotion!

There are more photos on the Raw Design House Instagram, but we felt these were the most interesting. Koenigsegg also posted an interview with Selipanov, in which he discusses the process and talks at length about the Gemera.