The news is pretty grim, so let's brighten everyone's day with this 1994 Holden Ute. It's for sale on eBay, it's in the country, and it's a legal import. Oh, and it has a V8 and a manual transmission.

This Holden is being offered by Toprank International Vehicle Importers, and the eBay listing notes it's at their California headquarters. They also note that despite the HSV bodywork, badging and decals, this is not the higher performance Maloo, but rather a nicely put together clone. As such, that means the 5.0-liter V8 is making about 221 horsepower, rather than 248. It should also be making about 284 pound-feet of torque. Still, that's enough to have some fun with, especially considering the V8 is coupled to a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the back. It should be a brilliant burnout machine.

Something we should bring up, though, is that this does not have a Chevy V8 under the hood. This generation of Ute actually uses a Holden-specific V8 made in Australia, so keep that in mind when ordering maintenance or upgrade parts.

The Ute does appear to be in great shape, with no visible rust. The interior is spotless, with no cracks in the dash, and the upholstery clean with no tears. Converting the 194,638-kilometer odometer reading gives us a mileage of a little over 120,000. It comes modestly equipped with air conditioning, but manual locks and windows. The factory radio was replaced at some point with an aftermarket unit.

All of this lovely Australian power and utility can be yours for $17,499. It's sure to be a lot of fun, and you're almost guaranteed to be the only one in town with one.

