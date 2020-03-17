Genesis is expected to unveil a mid-cycle refresh of the G70 next year, but first, the sport sedan must endure one more model year as is. Thanks to new information posted on the Environmental Protection Agency's website, fueleconomy.gov, we know the option for a manual transmission will continue to be offered for 2021.

According to the EPA, via Motor Trend, the 2021 G70 will be available in at least three variations of the base trim with a turbo-four. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder can be paired with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive version is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission, but the rear-wheel-drive version will offered with the eight-speed auto or a six-speed manual transmission. We repeat: A six-speed stick-shift is an option on the 2021 Genesis G70.

The fuel economy information also shows that the engine carries over from the current 2020 model. The turbocharged four-cylinder makes 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The rear-drive automatic model is EPA-rated at 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined, while the rear-drive manual is rated at 18 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. The all-wheel drive automatic model is rated at 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. The EPA has not yet posted any information about the higher-grade G70 trims that offer a 365-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6.

According to a recent report, the four-cylinder engine could be replaced in the future refreshed G70 by the new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the Hyundai Sonata N-Line. The 2.5-liter engine is significantly more powerful than the current 2.0-liter engine with ratings of 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. It is unclear, however, whether or not that engine has been developed to work with a manual transmission.

More information about the 2021 and 2022 G70s should be released later this year.

