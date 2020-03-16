Official

Well-optioned 2021 Chevy Trailblazer returns 28 mpg combined

Only the all-wheel-drive 1.3-liter model has ratings

Mar 16th 2020 at 10:02AM
  • 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS
  • 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Fuel economy numbers for the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer subcompact crossover have appeared. Curiously, only numbers for the top-spec all-wheel-drive model with the turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder have shown up on the official EPA website. In town, that Trailblazer gets 26 mpg, and on the highway it gets 30 mpg. The combined number is 28 mpg.

We suspect that this is the worst performing version of the Trailblazer. It's the most powerful at 155 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, and all-wheel drive usually lowers fuel economy, even when it's made highly efficient. The front-drive version of the 1.3-liter Trailblazer and the version with the 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder making just 137 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque will likely get better mileage.

This Trailblazer variant is competitive with similar all-wheel-drive subcompact crossovers. The Ford EcoSport, turbocharged Jeep Renegade and turbocharged Hyundai Kona, all with all-wheel drive, have lower combined fuel economy at 25, 26 and 27 mpg respectively. Slightly better are the all-wheel-drive-equipped Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 with 29 mpg combined, and the CVT-equipped Subaru Crosstrek manages 30 mpg combined. All three are less powerful, though.

2021 Chevy Trailblazer at L.A. Auto Show
Chevrolet TrailBlazer Information

Chevrolet TrailBlazer
