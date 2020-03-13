In mid-2018, reports emerged that Hyundai was developing an eight-speed wet clutch dual-clutch transmission for the then-new i30 N, and it would appear around the end of 2019. The natural conclusion was that the Veloster N would get the same transmission around the same time. We're still waiting, but a report at Korean Car Blog indicates the new gearbox isn't far off. Now that the Sorento N-Line has been fitted with the eight-speed DCT, KCB says the Veloster will be next, perhaps showing as soon as next month. Only available with a six-speed manual up to now, Veloster N has faced "overwhelming" demand for the DCT in South Korea, Hyundai was quoted as saying. Engine output will remain the same, at 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque when equipped with the optional Performance Package. When the facelifted i30 N arrives with the DCT, however, its 2.0-liter turbo will get a bump to 280 hp. The six-speed manual will stay on the options list for both cars, too.

Elsewhere in the line, Hyundai teased the 2021 Elantra a few days ago with talk of "sports sedan roots," phrasing that made many, including us, look askance. The "sports sedan" part could become accurate at least, KCB reporting that the Elantra will get a proper N Performance version. Right now, the closest that model gets is the Elantra GT N-Line hatchback, the sedan making do with the an Elantra Sport trim. That Elantra N Performance model brings the customary 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offering 275 hp and 260 lb-ft. Shifting options globally should include both the eight-speed DCT and six-speed manual, but we'll see if the manual makes it to our market. The Elantra Sport will give way to an Elantra N-Line with "similar power" to the current Sport powered by a 1.6-liter turbo four, meaning 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. That would leave plenty of room between it and the big brother Sonata N-Line with 290 hp and 310 lb-ft.

When the Kona N prototype spotted this month cold weather testing finally makes production, we're told it will also follow the family playbook. That means the 2.0-liter turbo, the potential maximum 275 horsepower, and both gearboxes. Release is scheduled for sometime in 2021. The last little performance piggy for overseas markets will be the i20 N, picking up "significantly more firepower than the supermini's existing engine range." The top trim's rumored to use the 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder with 204 hp, a whopping increase over the 118-hp from the most powerful 1.0-liter three-cylinder available now. Shifting would go through either a six-speed manual or possibly a seven-speed dual-clutch.

