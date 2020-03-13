Of all the attributes associated with the hotly anticipated Ford Mustang Mach-E, the ability to provide all-wheel drive handling in snow and ice may not be high on the list for many enthusiasts. And yet to hear and see it from Ford, the electric crossover is going to be a snow eater, and fun to slide around on slippery surfaces.

Shown in a new video produced by Ford is a Mach-E prototype undergoing final testing in a winter wonderland at Smithers Winter Test Center in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. There's nothing really new in terms of technical specifications, except to hear assurances that the company’s first dedicated battery-electric nameplate will combine Subaru levels of reassuring grip and handling — our words, not theirs — with fun-to-drive performance in the snow. Accordingly, we’re shown footage of lots of high-speed drifting.

Ford will offer the Mustang Mach-E in both rear- and all-wheel drive variants. Both will come with an electric motor powering the rear wheels with between 255 and 282 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque, depending on trim and battery size, while most AWD versions will add a smaller motor for the front wheels (GT models will get the same large rear motor up front as well). Ford says the motors can be operated independently, and its AWD system, tuned by the Ford Performance team, can also apply torque independently to the front or rear axles when conditions require better grip or for added acceleration. Ford in the video describes this as “active torque vectoring,” but as we’ve previously reported, that’s really down to the ability to apply braking to individual wheels via the stability and traction control systems.

First deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E are expected late this year.

