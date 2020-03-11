Video

This pioneer wagon bed will transport you to the Wild West of your dreams

Imagine your kids playing 'Oregon Trail' in this

Mar 11th 2020 at 4:26PM

Transcript: Pioneer wagon bed for Wild West fanatics. Spend your sleepy nights on a wagon bed. The twin bed from Hitchman Homestead can be assembled for indoor or outdoor slumber. It’s made from a steel frame. Hitchman Homestead claims that it can break down for easy setup anywhere. The wagon bed comes with a bonnet, toy box, flip down steps, and slide-out drawer. Goodnight Pioneer Wagon Twin Bed is priced at $6,750. Click here to check it out for yourself

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

 

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X