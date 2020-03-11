2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S spied with ducktail spoiler

Fans of classic 911s and 911 designs have reason to be excited. One of our spy photographers caught a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S testing in the snow, and it features a prominent ducktail rear spoiler. This is a distinctly different spoiler from the lower, more modern one revealed on the regular production 911 Turbo S, which leads us to believe this will be a special edition 911.

For those not up on their Porsche history, the ducktail spoiler was made famous on the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7. It was then revived on the limited production 2010 911 Classic. Interestingly, both of these past 911s were naturally aspirated machines, not the ultra-powerful Turbo or Turbo S variants. Of course it's not like Porsche hasn't done special 911 Turbos before, just look at the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. And this prototype is definitely the new 911 Turbo S, since the wheels, giant brakes and rear bumper and exhaust are perfect matches to the recently revealed car. You can also make out the fender intakes that have been covered to hide the car's identity.

Being based on a Turbo model, this ducktail 911 should make at least 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It might make a bit more, since this is probably a special limited edition that will need a little something extra to attract buyers. It will also undoubtedly have a higher price tag than the already steep $200,000 for the 911 Turbo S. We wouldn't be surprised if the car is officially revealed within the year, since the regular Turbo S has been shown, and this probably isn't too radically different.

