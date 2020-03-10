The Lincoln MKZ doesn't have much longer to live, slated to meet the executioner later this year. The team in charge isn't letting the brand's penultimate sedan die unloved, Ford Authority reporting a raft of cosmetic changes and packages that can set the 2020 model apart from others. The three engines, FWD or AWD, and hybrid option stand pat. There's been the expected trim rationalization, though, and some noteworthy price changes. Last year's nine trim combinations are whittled to five in 2020 — the base hybrid, Reserve I in FWD and AWD, and Hybrid Reserve II are no more. The new base models see an increase in MSRP, but there are big savings on the Reserve models. The remaining trims are listed here with their price differences compared to 2019, after the $995 destination charge:

Base FWD for $37,745 (+ $755)

Base AWD for $39,745 (+ $755)

Reserve II FWD for $44,495 (- $2,445)

Hybrid Reserve I FWD for $43,495 (+ $3,505)

Reserve II AWD for $45,495 (- $2,445)

Outside, four colors in the current palette disappear: Empire Blue Metallic, Magma Red Metallic, Red Carpet Metallic and Silver Radiance Metallic. Four new colors take their places: Blue Diamond Metallic, Crystal Copper Metallic, Ingot Silver Metallic and Ruby Red Metallic. A new, bright aluminum 19-inch wheel with ebony pockets is available on all four trims.

There's a lot more happening on the packages page, Lincoln throwing five new bundles at the configurator. Only one can be specced on the base MKZ and the MKZ Hybrid, that being the Convenience Package that gathers features such as a tilt/telescoping steering wheel with memory, power trunk lid with soft close, voice-activated touchscreen navigation, and Lincoln Experiences Phase II, which means dynamic signature lighting and smart power mirrors. That suite tacks $2,000 onto the price.

Three packages can be had only on the MKZ Reserve with either engine option and the MKZ Hybrid Reserve. The Elements package runs $800 for goodies like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated rear seats. The $3,000 Luxury Package adds full LED headlights, Multi-Contour front seats with Active Motion, and the 20-speaker, 1,200-watt Revel Ultima Audio System. The $1,595 Monochromatic Package can only be ordered in Infinite Black or Platinum White. Both hues get upper grilles and other body trim in the chosen color, as well as 19-inch polished black wheels.

Finally, the Magnetic Package (pictured) is only available on the MKZ Reserve with the optional 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, but the package is thrown in for free. The Magnetic look means a dark painted grille and dark, 19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels with dark painted pockets.