It's hard to imagine you wouldn't have the coolest setup at pretty much any vintage racing event or car show if you showed up with this duo: a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans-Am racer replica and matching Ford C-800 cab-over transport truck. The throwback pair is up for auction right now on eBay motors.

As detailed in a post on Boss302.com, the Mustang is an original Boss 302 that was restored to be as close as possible to the #16 Mustang campaigned by Parnelli Jones in the Trans Am racing series. According to the original builder, the construction followed that laid out by Ford Motor Company published in period instructions telling owners how to prep their Boss 302 Mustangs for Trans Am racing. The 302 V8 features a custom-fabricated Bud Moore-spec air box and intake manifold. It's mated to a Top Loader close-ratio four-speed manual gearbox and a Ford 9-inch locker rear axle.

The Ford cab-over truck is a 1986 model (this generation C-series was produced from the late 1950s through the 1980s) that originally served in a fire department in Pennsylvania. It was rebuilt into a car hauler with a custom bed featuring diamond plate and a power winch, done in the style of the trucks built by Holman Moody for racers in period. It's powered by a 634-cubic-inch Caterpillar diesel V-8 paired with a 10-speed manual transmission.

This is your second chance at this pair. They were previously sold in 2011 after being listed for $145k for both. The current auction has bidding at $50k at this writing, with the reserve not met.

