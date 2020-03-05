"Behind the Wheel" is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

In this episode, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw packed up his bags, got in the car and moved out to the fantastic state of Colorado. After getting settled in the mountains, his first assignment was to cover VW's attempt at setting the course record for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. What followed was one of his favorite days on the job.

