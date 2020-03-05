With spring on the way, here comes the sun — and a sunshade 4-pack

Spring is finally just around the corner, and if you have kids, you might be thinking about how to protect them from the sun once things warm up. You're probably already familiar with sunshades for your car, but if you're not, they're a great way to block the sun from beating down on your interior, or more important, on any young passengers. The bestselling automotive product on Amazon today just happens to be a four-pack of Kinder Fluff sunshades, and it looks to be a pretty solid deal.

The pack comes with 2 transparent and 2 semi-transparent shades. Both variations feature "15s static protective film paired with 80 GSM mesh." According to the manufacturer, they are also the "only brand with semi-transparent car sunshades offering [the] highest sun protection." The shades are 20" x 12" and install without adhesives or suction cups of any kind.

With over 7,400 ratings, it's sitting at a respectable 4.4 out of 5. Amazon reviewer Keith L had this to say about the product:

"This is a really great shade! It sticks to your window like Saran Wrap. It is very translucent, and it gives a lot of shade even though it seems so easy to see through. This is so helpful to be able to shield a little ones face or to keep an arm from getting sunburned on long trips."

The pack is currently on backorder, but only for a few days until March 8. Luckily, the discount is still being honored, and it's a big one — 60%! If you're in the market for some sunshades, this is a great time to pick up four of them for a big discount. You can check out the pack right here, available for just $11.87.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.