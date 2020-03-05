Within its alphanumeric naming convention, Audi offers a level of sensible organization, so long as you know what to look for. Its base-model cars are signified with an "A," while its base-level crossovers are signified with a "Q." If an SUV gets mild performance upgrades, an "S" is added to the name, while full performance models add an "RS" signifier. Today, Audi announced pricing for its mid-level performance version of the Q8 crossover, the SQ8, and it will start at a hair less than $90,000.

In January, Audi officially announced it was adding the SQ7 and SQ8 to its lineup for the 2020 model year. When the SQ8 becomes available, the entry-level Premium Plus trim will start at $89,995. The only other trim available, the SQ8 Prestige, will start at $95,495, with both prices including the $995 destination charge. For reference, the entry-level Q8 Premium starts at $69,195. Pricing for the top-of-the-line Audi RS Q8 has yet to be announced.

At these prices, the SQ8 aligns fairly closely to some competitors but the comparisons are not always direct. The BMW X6 M50i starts at $86,645, while the Mercedes-Benz options split the difference. The lower-priced Mercedes-AMG GLE43 is much less powerful to be compared to the SQ8, and the more powerful and more expensive Mercedes-AMG GLE63 will compete against the RS Q8. For further context, the Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic with the 518-horsepower supercharged V8 starts at $87,795.

The crown jewel of the SQ8 is its all-new engine. Audi claims the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 will make 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. With rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive, the SQ8 can supposedly go zero-to-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. There is no word yet how much the optional Sport Pack will cost.

Note: European model shown in lead photo.