The folks at Bronco6G have come to us once again with some big deal Bronco info. They shared a photo that an obviously nameless person took of the back side of what looks like a new Bronco either in a factory or in a Ford garage, and it's in close to finished state. And it very clearly has a removable roof that isn't currently fitted.

The roof part is the very obvious bit here. The Bronco has a roll cage structure with angled rear pillars very much like the Jeep Wrangler. They don't come all the way to the very edges, obviously to make space for the removable top to attach to the body and create a flush shape. And with the removable roof, it's practically guaranteed it has a side-hinged swing-out tailgate, though that was likely anyway considering the spare tire on the outside. You would have to have some mighty struts or motors to have a top-hinged hatch with a spare on the outside, or have the spare mounted to a swing-away mount, which doesn't seem to be present.

This photo also gives us our best look at the undisguised body. We can see a distinct character line that runs the length of the body and matches up with the top of the simple rectangular taillights. The Bronco has big round fender flares that, at least on this example, are either part of the metal fender, or perhaps more likely, painted plastic. In the chunky bumpers, we can see some parking sensors, and there's a rear-view camera mounted to the spare tire. This is also a four-door model, and it still has a short departure angle.

We don't have long to wait to see the new Bronco. It will reportedly be revealed this month. We know it will be based on the Ford Ranger chassis and have independent front suspension and a live rear axle. Spy shots have suggested that it will have a coil-sprung rear suspension, rather than the leaf-sprung suspension of the Ranger. It will be available in both two- and four-door versions. Engine possibilities include the Ranger's turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder and/or a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. There will almost certainly be the 10-speed automatic available, and there may be a 7-speed manual transmission on offer with a super low gear.