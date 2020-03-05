Indian Motorcycle’s newest model, unveiled Thursday, is the 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty, a stripped-down, more lightweight and less expensive version of its popular Scout Bobber.

The biggest differences from the Scout Bobber are a smaller engine — 999 cc (60 cubic-inch) in the Sixty versus 1133 cc (69 cubic-inch) — and its weight, at 22 pounds lighter, for a total dry weight of nearly 472 pounds. It also gets a blacked-out engine, seat and new five-spoke wheels, with choice of two paint finishes, gloss or matte black. Other new features are an updated tank badge, perch mount mirrors, all-new Pirelli street tires and a stripped-down headlight.

The powertrain is the same liquid-cooled V-twin that features in the Scout Sixty and makes 78 horsepower and 65 pound-feet of torque, with a five-speed gearbox. Length is 2,223 mm, or 87.5 inches, about 2 inches shorter than the Scout Bobber, with a 1,576-mm (62-inch) wheelbase, which is virtually the same. Foot pegs are 1.5 inches closer to the rider, with tracker handlebars that draw the rider’s torso forward. The rear suspension is lowered, with a cartridge fork suspension up front.

Total price starts at $8,999, not including destination, compared to $10,999 and up for the Scout Bobber. Customers can choose from more than 140 Indian accessories to pimp their bike. They’re currently shipping to U.S. and Canadian dealerships.

