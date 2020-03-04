A Toyota and Lexus recall that previously listed nearly 700,000 potentially affected vehicles has been amended to include more than 1.1 million new rides. Overall, more than 1.8 million cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs are part of a voluntary recall regarding fuel pumps that might stop working.

On January 13, 2020, Toyota announced a safety recall for 695,541 Lexus and Toyota models. It included the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Avalon, Corolla, and Tundra, plus the Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, RX 350 NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300. The Avalon, Corolla, NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300 in the initial recall were specifically 2019 model years, while the rest were 2018-2019.

Today, March 4, 2020, Toyota stated it has expanded the recall to approximately 1.8 million vehicles total. Toyota did not provide a specific number, but here is the full list of potentially affected cars:

On these vehicles, a low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank could fail. If this fuel pump fails while the vehicle is in use, the vehicle could sputter and stall. Without warning of the impending malfunction, other than some lights on the dashboard, this could present a dangerous situation for the driver.

For all affected vehicles, Toyota and Lexus will replace the faulty parts with "improved" fuel pumps. Notifications will start in May.