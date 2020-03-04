The 2021 Audi RS 7 flagship super sedan finally has pricing. It comes in one trim and starts at $114,995. That puts it in the thick of the big luxury sports sedans, or more accurately, hatchbacks.

Both the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door have starting prices just below $100,000, but those entry-level models have significantly less power than the Audi RS 7, which has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. To get close to that output with the Mercedes, you need the GT 63 that starts at just over $140,000, and it's still slightly less powerful at 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The Panamera Turbo costs even more at just over $153,000 and has even less power at 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque. Both the Mercedes and Porsche have even more powerful offerings, though, with the GT 63 S at 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid at 667 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. Both of those of course cost vastly more than the other models mentioned.

Audi hasn't released a full rundown of standard features and options for the RS 7, but it did mention a few. The car gets standard wider bodywork, 21-inch wheels, air suspension, a torque-vectoring rear differential and sportier seats. Visually, buyers can add 22-inch wheels and exterior trim in gloss black or carbon fiber. Mechanically, buyers can add a sport suspension that replaces the air suspension with steel springs and electronically adjustable shocks, as well as a ceramic brake package that also changes the top speed from a limited 150 mph to 190 mph.

