General Motors is accelerating its electric car program, with plans for two introductions this spring, and many more in the years to come. Furthermore, GM has committed to having 100% of its U.S. facilities powered by renewable energy by 2030, with the rest of its global operations to follow by 2040. The next piece to the puzzle, GM announced today, is a big expansion of workplace charging for its employees. GM says it will triple the current workplace charging infrastructure, adding 3,500 plugs in the U.S. and Canada.

GM notes the popularity of the Chevy Bolt EV among its employees, and it will soon add to its electric stable. It will introduce a Cadillac EV next month with sales beginning in the 2023 model year, with the GMC Hummer EV teased at the Super Bowl slated for reveal on May 20 of this year, and market introduction for the 2022 model year. Most EV owners charge at home and, when available, at work. Adding more electric car options is great, but creating more accessible charging opportunities is perhaps more important in encouraging people to buy those EVs.

“This is another step down the path to making EV ownership easier for everyone, especially for our own employees,” said GM President Mark Reuss in a statement. “Charging infrastructure is crucial to wider acceptance of EVs, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to improve it, both for our employees and for all our customers. We encourage other companies to do likewise.”

GM will begin installing the Level 2 chargers later this year, and will prioritize sites based on need. A Level 2 charger isn’t as quick as a DC charging station, but is less expensive, and amply suited to charging over the course of a workday. The Chevy Bolt, for instance, can add up 25 miles of driving range per hour of charging on a Level 2 plug.

