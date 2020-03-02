Irish outfit KNine Racing saw the hole between a UTV and the Ford F-150 Raptor and decided to fill it. As The Drive tells it, the result is called Mini Raptor, which places a sealed cabin, convenience features, and Raptor-like bodywork on top of a Can-Am Maverick X3. Before we dive into details, we'll let KNine speak for itself about the whys and wherefores: "One question we get a lot is ... why not just build a truck? Well ... it is a truck. A very small lightweight one. When you start to really do the math, you cannot build something this fun, fast, comfortable, reliable, and off-road capable for similar money." The Raptor and its aftermarket ilk can be great off-road, but the Raptor weighs 5,500 pounds, and beating one up on the trail can mean beating up one's insurance coverage or bank account. UTV's don't mind a casual flip, and are less expensive to repair when they do; a brand new Maverick X3 costs $19,000. KNine also says its 2,500-pound, 194-horsepower Mini Raptor "will smoke a 600+hp full-size truck to 100 mph."

With that out of the way, the sealed cabin makes feel-good kit such as air conditioning and heating rational add-ons. The A/C hangs a 90-amp racing alternator kit off the three-cylinder turbocharged Rotax engine, and bolts a 12-volt electric compressor in the rear under the spare tire, with a VintageAir evaporator and controls. KNine says the system works well enough to keep the cab frosty while pulling no more than three horses off the engine at full crank. The cab also gets a full-width, composite instrument panel with control toggles and space for a seven-inch GPS unit, a comms unit mounted on the back wall, and Sparco race seats with four-point harnesses. A layer of sound-proofing between the cab and the composite bodywork cuts down on interior noise.

Outside, the "Honey, I Shrunk the Raptor" bodywork adds side mirrors and hides a suspension rocking 20 inches of travel thanks to Fox 2.0 or 3.0 Podium RC2 remote reservoir shocks. Custom billet hubs mount a set of Ultra Wheel Company beadlock rims wearing BF Goodrich Mud Terrains.

Although KNine started with a Maverick X3 and threw every option at this build, the aftermarket company can build its minitruck atop other Can-Am models, including four-door bodystyles. There's an X3 kit in the works for DIYers to dig into homebrew builds, too. KNine hasn't mentioned a price yet for its luxury prerunner. The build quality in the photos leads us to believe it won't be a bargain, but we'll guess there's enough room between the Mini Raptor and a real Raptor to make the side-by-side worth considering. Check out KNine's Instagram and Facebook pages for more pics, videos and information.

Related Video: