Having expanded the facilities at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur specifically to service expanded customization demand for the Taycan, the Stuttgart automaker won't be shy about showing off what its specialists can do. The brand took to Facebook to show off pictures of its SportDesign Package Carbon for the Taycan Turbo all-electric sport sedan, giving us a better look at one of the three packages Exclusive Manufaktur announced last month. In front of the Gentian Blue four-door, there are LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue with the company's Dynamic Light System and a three-dimensional circuit-board graphic. The reshaped bumper fits larger, contoured vents than found on the standard Taycan. Beneath that, the front splitter gets decorated with carbon wings extending out from the center of the intake.

The side sills wear a carbon insert, while opening the front door reveals illuminated matte carbon door sill guards. In back, the rear bumper gets a slightly different treatment, a reworked diffuser extending out beyond the fenders before curling upward. The package can optioned further with 21-inch Mission E Design wheels with lips painted to match the body color, or a set of 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with forged and milled aeroblades. The aeroblade wheels save 6.6 pounds per corner.

It's not necessary to set up with an Exclusive Manufaktur consultant to get the goodies — the Porsche Taycan configurator will do, and compared to what we know Porsche is capable of, the prices aren't induce altitude sickness. The SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black is $6,040, so expect a touch more for carbon. The sparkly lights are a bargain at $580. The Mission E Design wheels run $3,570, color matching another $1,290. The Taycan Exclusive Design wheels with carbon fiber aeroblades cost $7,650, an all-alloy set going for a kinder $3,750.

