In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski to talk about driving the new Cadillac CT5-V, as well as the XT6. Then they discuss the news about the Subaru WRX STI and Subaru Crosstrek getting more power. Finally, they take the time to reflect on the Chevy Impala, which passes on into the annals of history.
Autoblog Podcast #616
Rundown
- Driving the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V
- Driving the 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2021 Subaru WRX STI getting more power?
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek getting more power
- Saying farewell to the Chevrolet Impala
