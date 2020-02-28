Podcast

Cadillac CT5-V, XT6 and more power to the Subarus | Autoblog Podcast #616

Also, RIP Chevy Impala

Feb 28th 2020 at 4:40PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski to talk about driving the new Cadillac CT5-V, as well as the XT6. Then they discuss the news about the Subaru WRX STI and Subaru Crosstrek getting more power. Finally, they take the time to reflect on the Chevy Impala, which passes on into the annals of history.

Autoblog Podcast #616

