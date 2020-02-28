The AMC Pacer is a legendary nerd-mobile — most famously as Wayne and Garth's ride in "Wayne's World." But while those two fictional metal-heads had a powder-blue Pacer with dorky flames on the side, whoever ticked the boxes on this example created something that's actually kinda cool. And not even in an ironic way.

This 1976 Pacer has the X package, which in addition to the expected graphics brings slotted mag wheels as well as a heavy-duty suspension. But what really sets off this example is the black-on-black color scheme. With dark-tinted windows outlined in chrome and body-side molding removed, the net effect really just shows off the purity of the shape. It's a weird shape, granted, but it's also kind of striking.

If this Pacer gives you the same warm feeling it gives us, you can check it out further on Bring a Trailer, where it's currently up for auction. The car powered by AMC 258-cubic-inch six and a three-speed automatic with a floor shift. Critically for a Pacer, air-conditioning is present and is said to blow cold. The car supposedly has a California history and has been repainted once in the original color.

At this writing, the bidding stands at $4,000, but there are still a few days left in the auction. It appears the selling dealer picked this car up at Barrett-Jackson in January, paying $12,100. The Pacer may have gone under the radar at Barrett-Jackson, where muscle cars and resto-mods reign supreme. How far under the radar, we'll soon find out.

