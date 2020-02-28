Auctions

This AMC Pacer X actually looks badass, and it's up for auction

It's becoming in black on black

Feb 28th 2020 at 3:31PM
  • 1976_amc_pacer_1581631188ca1d3DSC08324
  • 1976_amc_pacer_158163138098d4879fbb50d9abDSC08381
  • 1976_amc_pacer_15816313893a1cf0ed998dDSC08386-620x349
  • 1976_amc_pacer_15822174951488963aba75DSC08380-620x413
  • 1976_amc_pacer_15816311961d3153aDSC08332
  • 1976_amc_pacer_158221825963aba75f0054956f7DSC08351-620x413
  • 1976_amc_pacer_158221830288963aba75f005DSC08356-620x413
  • 1976_amc_pacer_158221836054956f777bDSC08338-620x413

The AMC Pacer is a legendary nerd-mobile — most famously as Wayne and Garth's ride in "Wayne's World." But while those two fictional metal-heads had a powder-blue Pacer with dorky flames on the side, whoever ticked the boxes on this example created something that's actually kinda cool. And not even in an ironic way.

This 1976 Pacer has the X package, which in addition to the expected graphics brings slotted mag wheels as well as a heavy-duty suspension. But what really sets off this example is the black-on-black color scheme. With dark-tinted windows outlined in chrome and body-side molding removed, the net effect really just shows off the purity of the shape. It's a weird shape, granted, but it's also kind of striking.

If this Pacer gives you the same warm feeling it gives us, you can check it out further on Bring a Trailer, where it's currently up for auction. The car powered by AMC 258-cubic-inch six and a three-speed automatic with a floor shift. Critically for a Pacer, air-conditioning is present and is said to blow cold. The car supposedly has a California history and has been repainted once in the original color.

At this writing, the bidding stands at $4,000, but there are still a few days left in the auction. It appears the selling dealer picked this car up at Barrett-Jackson in January, paying $12,100. The Pacer may have gone under the radar at Barrett-Jackson, where muscle cars and resto-mods reign supreme. How far under the radar, we'll soon find out.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery1976 AMC Pacer X
1976_amc_pacer_1581631188ca1d3DSC08324 1976_amc_pacer_158163138098d4879fbb50d9abDSC08381 1976_amc_pacer_15816313893a1cf0ed998dDSC08386-620x349 1976_amc_pacer_15822174951488963aba75DSC08380-620x413 1976_amc_pacer_15816311961d3153aDSC08332 1976_amc_pacer_158221825963aba75f0054956f7DSC08351-620x413 1976_amc_pacer_158221830288963aba75f005DSC08356-620x413 1976_amc_pacer_158221836054956f777bDSC08338-620x413
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X