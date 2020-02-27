When a car company announces a hybrid, such as the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, the obvious first question is, "What's the fuel economy?" Frustratingly, Honda wasn't giving an answer at the CR-V Hybrid's debut, but now it's provided the numbers on fuel consumption and even pricing. It leads on price, but not efficiency.

All CR-V Hybrids, regardless of trim, will get 40 mpg in town, 35 on the highway and 38 combined. Looking at combined numbers, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid manages 40 mpg combined, as does the all-wheel-drive Ford Escape Hybrid. The front-drive Escape Hybrid ekes out a bit more mileage at 41 mpg combined. Worth noting is the fact that Honda and Toyota come with all-wheel drive as standard. You can see the complete fuel economy for all these crossovers below.

Honda CR-V Hybrid: 40 / 35 / 38 (City / Highway / Combined)

40 / 35 / 38 (City / Highway / Combined) Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: 41 / 38 / 40

41 / 38 / 40 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD: 43 / 37 / 40

43 / 37 / 40 Ford Escape Hybrid FWD: 44 / 37 / 41

The tables turn a bit when it comes to price. The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid starts at $28,870. That comes in below the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid's $29,470 price tag and the Escape Hybrid's $29,450 cost. That's the price for the front-drive Escape Hybrid, too. To get all-wheel drive like the Toyota and Honda, you'll spend an extra $1,500 for a total of $30,950. There are a number of different trim levels for the CR-V Hybrid from the base LX to the top-level Touring, and the full price list is below.

LX: $28,870

$28,870 EX: $31,380

$31,380 EX-L: $33,870

$33,870 Touring: $37,070

