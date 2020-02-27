We can now put the second bookend on the 2020 Audi Q7 range. A couple of weeks ago, Audi announced pricing for the entry-level Q7 45, which starts at $55,795. At the Grey Poupon end of the lineup, the SQ7 will cost $84,800 in base Premium Plus trim, plus $995 for destination and handling, for a total of $85,795.. The second available trim, Prestige, runs $91,395.

That dosh comes with updated Q7 looks, plus a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 blowing 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Also thrown in at no cost, differentiating S exterior features like the reshaped front bumper and integrated splitter, aluminum-look mirror housings, logo illuminated door sills, and quad exhaust pipes straddling a "rear diffuser inlay." Buyers will find S sport front seats with 12-way adjustment available in black, Rotor Gray, or Arras Red, and Valcona leather throughout set off by contrasting diamond stitching. Gray oak high-gloss trim is standard, Carbon Vector inlays a cost option.

All new Q7 cabins are laid out with the new MMI touch and dual-touchscreen interface. Prestige comes with a full-color heads-up display, and a 19-speaker audio system. Tunes can be turned up a notch in the Prestige trim with the 23-speaker, 1,920-watt Bang & Olufsen audio.

The S adaptive suspension, Quattro, all-wheel steering, and 21-inch V-spoke wheels are freebies. Straight-line performance gets the SQ7 to 60 miles per hour in the same 4.3 seconds as the Audi S5. For curves, the optional Sport Package upgrades handling with active roll stabilization and a differential on the rear axle. Emphasizing the 'what a time to be alive' aspects of a 500-hp, three-row family chariot, the SQ7 comes with a three-way folding second row, five LATCH child seat mounting points for clans raising an NBA starting five, and it can tow 7,700 pounds.

Audi hasn't completed the rollout of this year's performance SUV arsenal yet — we await pricing on the SQ8, which shares its powertrain with the SQ7, and the even-more-powerful RS Q8 that wrings another 92 hp and 22 lb-ft from the same engine.

