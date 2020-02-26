Transcript: This safety tech keeps you focused on the road. Subaru’s DriverFocus distraction mitigation system is one of the first technologies of its kind. It’s designed to help detect distracted or drowsy driving. DriverFocus uses facial recognition and biometrics. A driver-facing camera keeps a digital eye on the driver and will chime if it notices you taking your eyes off the road. DriverFocus will also recognize the faces of up to 5 drivers and keep driver profiles. The system will welcome you and move your seat to your desired setting. DriverFocus comes standard in the Subaru Forester Touring Edition.