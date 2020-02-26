The S2000's long-rumored successor is nowhere to be found. Instead, Honda is helping owners keep their aging drop-tops on the road by relaunching production of hard-to-find parts. And it's inviting enthusiasts to chime in.

Manufactured from 1999 to 2009, the S2000 became an instant classic that remains highly sought-after even a decade after it retired. The earliest examples are old enough to drink, and finding parts is becoming increasingly difficult because they don't regularly appear in junkyards, so Honda hopes to make maintaining — and, soon enough, restoring — an S2000 a breeze by offering a selection of factory-built parts through its dealer network.

It announced the program on its Japanese website, but it didn't mention which components it will make available. That's because it hasn't decided yet; it's asking enthusiasts to help it put together its parts catalog. It wants S2000 owners to reach out on various social media platforms with a list of the parts they want to see reproduced, the ones that need to remain in production in the foreseeable future, and the ones that have no aftermarket support.

Honda will take submissions until April 30, according to Motor Trend, and it will publish its S2000 parts catalog the following month. Sales in Japan will begin in June 2020. Autoblog asked if American enthusiasts will be able to order parts, too, or if they should fill their yard with a herd of parts cars, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

It's taken decades, but cars from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s are finally reappearing on the radar of the companies that made them. Toyota recently announced it will manufacture a small selection of parts for the third- and fourth-generation variants of the Supra, while Mopar sells heritage parts for the Lancia Delta Integrale. Mazda launched a restoration service for the first-generation Miata in 2017, and it delivered the first finished car the following year.

