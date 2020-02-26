For 2020, Toyota Camry customers have the new option of all-wheel drive when considering exactly what version of the popular sedan to buy. The extra two wheels of propulsion are available with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine on LE, SE, XLE, XSE, and Nightshade trims. No matter which trim is selected, all-wheel drive will be a $1,400 upcharge.

Autoblog's James Riswick tested and reviewed both the 2020 Camry AWD and the 2021 Toyota Avalon AWD sedans earlier this month, but at the time, Toyota had not announced just how much the feature would cost. The current-generation Camry launched for the 2018 model year, but this is the first year all-wheel drive has been offered, a corporate switch largely prompted by consumer demand.

The cheapest AWD Camry is the LE, which starts at $27,325, including destination charges. Next is the SE for $28,525, then the XLE for $31,810, the XSE for $32,360, and the Nightshade for $29,225. Each of these is exactly $1,400 more expensive than the front-wheel drive models.

These price points are slightly more expensive than the cheapest all-wheel-drive 2020 Nissan Altima S, which starts at $26,375, including destination. The 2020 Subaru Outback, which only comes with all-wheel drive, starts at $23,645, while the 2020 Ford Fusion SE AWD starts at $28,730.

The all-wheel-drive Camry arrives at dealerships this spring.

