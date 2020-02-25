Spy Shots

2021 Ford Bronco interior spied in fresh photos

We get our first look at the 4x4's dash and a roof-mounted console

Feb 25th 2020 at 2:46PM
The 2021 Ford Bronco is just weeks away from being formally unveiled to an eager enthusiast audience. Today, we have the first photos of the new 4x4's interior, which appears to stick to the nameplate's classic themes. 

Those who were concerned that the Bronco's cabin would simply be carried over from Ford's midsize Ranger pickup can breathe a sigh of relief. From these photos, we can pretty safely say that the two will share only smaller components. The dashboard itself appears to be a completely original design, and we expect that theme will continue to the parts of the interior we cannot see. 

The most obvious point of commonality between the two is the large, traditional gear selector in the center console. Aft of it, we can just make out a drive mode selection dial. Flanking the touchscreen interface on either side are vents located similarly to those in the Ranger, but the carry-overs appear to end there. Where the Ranger's infotainment screen is mounted in a V-shaped recess, the Bronco's sits atop an upright stack blended into a single-level, horizontal dashboard. 

Our view of the driver's side remains somewhat heavily obstructed in most of these photos, but some zoomed-in shots seem to show an angular gauge hood and simple, relatively thin wheel with a pronounced center. The center logo in this prototype is covered with what appears to be electrical tape. 

Ford chose to mount its accessory switch bank in an overhead console (rather than beneath the HVAC controls, as Jeep does) which also incorporates dome lights. 

Unfortunately, we can't tell what else is going on with the Bronco's roof. In some photos, the prototype's elaborate false top camouflage is visible, and we can see what appear to be straps hanging from part of the roof's interior. These likely secure the false top to the body for testing purposes. 

Related Video:

