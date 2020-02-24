Pininfarina will celebrate its 90th anniversary by unveiling a commemorative version of the Battista at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The design house-turned-manufacturer released two images to preview its latest creation.

Limited to five examples worldwide, meaning it's a limited-edition version of a limited-edition car, the Anniversario is "the ultimate expression of the Battista hypercar," according to the Mahindra-owned Italian company. The photos it released leave a lot to the imagination. They show a back-lit Pininfarina emblem, though we don't know where it's positioned on the car, and the bottom side of a carbon fiber spoiler with gray accents and a white, retro-styled Anniversario logo.

Pininfarina revealed that the Anniversario wears a heritage-inspired livery, so that likely explains the gray highlights, and it has an aerodynamic package that improves handling by adding downforce. It doesn't sound like the company made modifications to the drivetrain, which is built using components shared with the Rimac C_Two that's also Geneva-bound. If our assumption is accurate, the body hides a 120-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that zaps four electric motors (one per wheel) into motion to deliver a total output of 1,900 horsepower.

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario will make its global debut in Geneva on March 3. Additional details — like pricing and availability — will be released shortly after its unveiling.

Meanwhile, Formula E pilot and Pininfarina development driver Nick Heidfeld is working with engineers to fine-tune the Battista's powertrain. The team has already unlocked 80% of the car's total output, and the first customer test drives are scheduled for summer 2020. Made almost entirely by hand, the Battista will enter production in Cambiano, Italy, before the end of 2020. Production of the standard model is limited to between 125 and 150 units each priced in the vicinity of $2 million.

