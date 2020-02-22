With pre-orders for the Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup truck being taken, Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns recorded the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos showing off the plant and development of the truck. The facility, as many might know, is the old General Motors (GM) plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that previously made the now-defunct Chevrolet Cruze sedan.

This video is quite short, yet there's a fair amount of action going on in many of the scenes. Digital diagnostics and computer models give views of the frame, suspension and more. Interestingly, the Endurance is using solid rear axles with leaf springs at the back like a traditional pickup truck. Other up-and-coming electric trucks such as the Rivian R1T, Bollinger B2 use independent suspension and four corners. We wouldn't be surprised if the Tesla Cybertruck also follows the independent route. It's also a traditional body-on-frame design, and the video seems to show the battery being placed in the frame below the floor of the cab. Lordstown Motors says the Endurance is made for commercial use and will be designed to handle tough work abuse, which seems in line with the traditional construction and suspension.

As has already been announced, the truck will be propelled by four in-hub motors, rather than the more widely used motor-on-axle setup. The end of the video shows one of the wheels and in-hub motors helping propel a test mule. LM claims it makes about 600 horsepower total, but no torque specs were released. The Endurance is planned to have about 200 miles or range, though LM did not specify details about the battery pack.

The plant that will build these trucks is huge. It covers 6.2 million square feet, and the company notes that the facility can build over 400,000 cars a year. Before then, we hope to just see a production-ready truck in time for the official launch date of this year.

