These are some of the gadgets, products, and deals that had us ready to "add to cart" this week.

OxGord Windshield Snow Cover - $22.99

It's still winter, and we don't care what that groundhog in Pennsylvania said, we're preparing for some more snowy and frosty mornings. Specifically, the annoying layer of snow and ice that can pile up on your windshield. We found this top-rated windshield cover that is currently on sale and has over 1,600 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Reviewer TunaTuna had this to say in a 5-star review of the product:

"Received this product earlier in the week, just in time for a major winter storm. After 6 inches of snow and ice, this was the result: a spotless windshield."

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge - $8.99

In case you don't know, a tire pressure gauge is a tool that helps you maintain the proper tire pressure for your vehicle. Doing so reduces tire wear and can help extend the life of your tires. This digital option from AstroAI is compact and inexpensive. Just pop it into your glove box and remember to use it! You can currently save 30% on this bestselling tire pressure gauge.

TOPVISION 12V Portable Auto Battery Booster - $89.99

A portable car jump starter is one of those tools you hope you never have to use but are glad to have it in case you do. This one from TOPVISION is no longer on sale but it gets high marks from reviewers on Amazon so it's worth a look if you're in the market.

