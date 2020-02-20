Mercedes-Benz announced today that it is adding a new feature to its Mercedes-Benz Collection subscription service that will delight thrill-seekers. Above the three already available tiers of subscriptions, a new AMG-specific plan will give customers in the Atlanta area the chance to drive a wide variety of AMG's performance machines.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz offers Mercedes-Benz Collection services in Atlanta and Nashville. After launching pilot programs in Nashville and Philadelphia in 2018, the Philly program has since been discontinued, and the program in Atlanta was opened.

As a refresher, the Mercedes-Benz Collection service has customers pay a flat monthly fee to gain access to a lineup of different vehicles. Using an app, customers pick their rides from local dealerships on their smart devices, and those cars are then delivered to a customer-specified location by concierges. Customers can swap convertibles, coupes, sedans, crossovers, and SUVs as often as they want, and insurance, roadside assistance, and vehicle maintenance are included. Best of all, there are no mileage limitations.

Including the AMG tier, there will be four available tiers of subscriptions, all of which require a $495 activation fee. In Atlanta and Nashville, the Signature tier starts at $1,095 per month, the Reserve tier is $1,595 per month, and the Premier tier costs $2,995 per month. The new AMG tier starts at $3,595. TAVT recovery fees add $50 per month for Signature, $75 per month for Reserve, and $100 per month for Premier and AMG.

Technically, customers don't need the AMG tier to drive AMG vehicles. At least one AMG is available in each tier, but the more one pays, the more options a customer will have. With the AMG tier, every single vehicle will be AMG. Some of the available AMG vehicles include the GT C, the GT Roadster, the S63 coupe, the C63 S Cabriolet, the G63, the GLC63, the E63 S wagon, the GLC63 S Coupe, the GT63, the E63 S, and the C63.

The AMG service is not available immediately but will be added to the app soon. For more information on monthly services, read Autoblog's Complete Guide to Car Subscriptions. Below is a previously released explainer of how Mercedes-Benz collection works.