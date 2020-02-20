We'd wager Ford must be getting pretty close to unveiling the 2021 edition of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck. Just last week we saw spy photos of a prototype testing out in public, and now this week another mule has been spotted wearing significantly less camouflage. This latest set of shots shows a new and unique front fascia that looks to be a significant departure from the current 2020 model.

Up front is a black mesh grille with bright highlights and a thick, matte aluminum-look surround. The entire fascia is bisected by a chrome strip that runs from headlight to headlight. The blocky lighting elements feature what we think is a right-angle LED strip around the top and outside edge. We can't say for sure, but judging by the brightwork, wheels, and what may be a set of power-operated side steps, we think this is probably a higher-spec truck than the last one we saw testing, possibly an F-150 Platinum.

Looking past the truck's front end, we see a sculpted hood with a sort of creased power dome in the center. The sides of the hood have pronounced shoulders that look to be a more modern and chiseled take on the big-rig-style look that Ram found so successful in the 1990s. We can't see much at the rear of the truck, but we don't see any obvious new tailgate technology on this truck to go up against the latest Ram and GMC offerings.

Feel free to take a scroll through the high-res image gallery up above and to let us know what other details you see. We expect the 2021 Ford F-150 to debut later this year.

