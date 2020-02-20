From the humble K-car, Chrysler in the 1980s was able to spin out all manner of variants, including some fairly credible (for the time) performance machines. One of the most ambitious was the Dodge Daytona Turbo, and a rarely seen example in near-new condition is selling today on Bring a Trailer.

The Daytona Turbo featured a 2.2-liter four to which was bolted a Garrett To3 turbocharger, bringing output to 143 horses and 160 pound-feet. Naturally, it's paired with a five-speed stick. And dig that black-and-white checkerboard cloth interior, with four bucket seats.

The story is that the car was purchased new in Kansas, and that after driving it for two years, the original owner put his prized Daytona up on jack stands and stored it in a climate-controlled garage. This Dodge now has just over 5,000 miles on the clock.

If all of the above sounds enticing, you'll be powerless to resist after watching the launch commercial for the Daytona. BaT commenter "Himselvis" posted a link to the 2-minute cinematic masterpiece, which is equal parts "Blade Runner" and Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Some heavy-duty talent was brought to bear on the project, as he recounts: "The director, Bill Butler, was the cinematographer on 'Jaws,' 'Deliverance,' 'Grease,' and 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.' Production designer Jim Spencer had worked on 'Gremlins,' 'Poltergeist,' and 'Stripes.' Director of photography David Watkin shot 'Out of Africa,' the Beatles’ 'HELP!' and 'Chariots of Fire.' The voiceover was provided by Billy Dee Williams." And the actor was from "Hot Dog the Movie." But the real star is the car, of course.