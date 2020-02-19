Toyota has more Yaris-based goodness planned for Europe, not the U.S. The Japanese automaker teased its coming B-segment crossover that will start with the Yaris' GA-B platform and add a hair of extra length plus more ride height. The image of the rear corner shows a narrow taillight in bodywork with overtones of the larger, C-segment C-HR crossover. Planned for debut at next month's Geneva Motor Show, all the carmaker would give away with the teaser was that that the new offering "combines elevated ground clearance with intelligent all-wheel drive" and will feature "Toyota's latest hybrid technology." Toyota's European EVP Matt Harrison has previously said, however, that the car isn't "just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension."

The C-HR connection isn't an accident. In a previous interview with Auto Express, Harrison explained that the C-HR has been a success in terms of gaining conquest buyers. The C-HR's market is growing in Europe as well as splintering, at the same time the supermini hatch segment that the Yaris lives in "is also growing, pulling customers down from the C-segment." A Yaris-based crossover would give Toyota a challenger for the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, and give shoppers a less expensive option than the C-HR.

Auto Express believes the Yaris' height will go up by about 1.5 inches, while length adds just a few millimeters. It's thought the powertrain could stick to the Yaris' bigger 1.5-liter gasoline engine, one version with the engine left on its own, a second version pairing the engine with hybrid assistance for a total output of 115 hp and the possibility of pure electric driving. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive might both be offered.

The model debuts next month alongside the GR Yaris, but isn't expected on sale until early next year.

Related Video: