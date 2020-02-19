Exclusivity often comes at a high price; in this case, it's $169,995. That's how much Texas exotic car dealer BJ Motors is asking for one of the four carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Challenger Demons built by Speedkore.

Many enthusiasts would balk at the idea of spending Audi R8 money on a Demon, but this example isn't your average Challenger. Unveiled at the 2017 SEMA show, and upgraded with 1,400 horsepower the following year, the model ditches the standard coupe's metal body panels for carbon fiber parts to lose about 200 pounds. The example offered for sale has six miles on the odometer so odds are no one has verified its quarter-mile time.

The dealer noted the Demon in its inventory is the fourth and final carbon fiber-bodied example built. It's fitted with the stock engine, meaning power comes from a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque when burning 100-octane race gas, or 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque when slurping pump gas. It pops a 2.9-foot wheelie as it screams to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

The person who ordered this Demon new ticked nearly every box on the list of options. It's equipped with heated and cooled front seats, an 18-speaker sound system, plus two-tone leather and Alcantara upholstery. However, as AllPar pointed out, the dealer makes no mention of the Demon Crate, which included skinny front tires, a block-off plate for the passenger-side door mirror, and a conical air filter, among other go-fast goodies.

While spending $170,000 on a Dodge Challenger sounds utterly insane, we wouldn't be surprised if this rare example in like-new condition finds a new home quicker than the Demon goes down a drag strip. Dodge made 3,300 units and stock, metal-bodied examples with delivery mileage sold for an average of $143,000 in 2018, according to Hagerty. AllPar learned Speedkore charged $90,000 for the carbon fiber conversion. The equation tilts in favor of the buyer, which suggests the car's next owner may be more of an investor than an enthusiast.

If you're more into classics, Speedkore also gave a 1970 Charger the carbon fiber treatment and rounded out the modifications with a 996-horsepower Demon crate engine. Alternatively, if you have a family to haul, the company made a carbon fiber-bodied Charger with 1,525 horsepower at the crank when running 26 pounds of boost.

