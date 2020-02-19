Lazareth blurs the line between a manufacturer and a sorcerer. Its latest creation, the LM 410, picks up where the wild, Maserati-powered LM 847 left off by offering the same unique layout in a more rider-friendly package.

Both motorcycles feature the same unusual four-wheeled configuration that gives them superior handling and braking capabilities, according to the French firm. While the LM 847 received a Maserati-sourced, 470-horsepower V8, the LM 410 uses a 998cc four-cylinder borrowed from the Yamaha parts bin. Its horsepower and torque outputs haven't been released, but they check in at 197 and 82, respectively, in Yamaha's R1 superbike.

Odds are the LM 410 is quite a bit lighter than the LM 847, which weighed nearly 900 pounds. And, because it doesn't fly, it's certainly a lot svelter than the LMV 496 (seen below) that split the difference between a motorcycle and a drone.

"The LM 410 is much more conventional [than the LM 847]. We designed it to be lighter, easier to handle, and accessible to a wider group of riders," Lazareth explained. Conventional is a bit of a stretch, wouldn't you say?

The science fiction-like design only begins to scrape the surface of what makes the LM 410 unusual. Its hinged axles allow it to lean into a turn, but a locking system keeps it steady at a stop. It's fully street-legal, too.

Lazareth plans to make 10 examples of the LM 410, according to website Motorcycle News, and each one will carry a base price of €100,000 (about $107,000). We've reached out to the company to find out whether it plans to send a few examples to the United States, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

