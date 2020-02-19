Transcript: From hoverboard to hover buggy. The Hover-1 Buggy is an attachment that transforms your hoverboard into a buggy. It’s hand operated with rear wheel drive. Quickly turn and reverse, all from a seated position. It includes secure straps, an adjustable frame and it’s compatible with 6.5-inch wheel hoverboards. Hover-1 Buggy currently priced at $79.99. Click here to check it out for yourself.

