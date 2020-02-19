A Ford GT40 and Ferrari P330 that were used in the Oscar-winning blockbuster film “Ford v Ferrari” are going on a tour of the American Midwest, appearing as part of a custom show-car series starting this weekend in Kansas City and later making stops in Detroit and Chicago.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the GT40, in a green-and-white livery adorned with the number 95 on the bonnet and doors, is an original race car developed for the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans, while the P330 was fabricated to spec for the film. The former is owned by 20th Century Studios, while the latter is on loan from a private collector in Minnesota. “People will probably never get a chance to see these again,” Peter Toundas, president of Championship Auto Shows, told the publication.

Both cars will make their debuts this weekend at the World of Wheels, which runs from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 21-23, at the Kansas City Convention Center. From there, they’ll appear at Autorama in Detroit, Feb. 28-March 1, and then make their curtain call at the World of Wheels in Chicago March 6-8 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

"Ford v Ferrari" tells the tale of the 1966 Le Mans race, where Ford famously vanquished Ferrari following years of domination by the Italian sports car maker, and after Enzo Ferrari famously rebuffed Henry Ford II’s attempt to buy the company. It stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles, the British race driver who drove a different GT40 than the one going on tour.

Since opening in November with a production budget of $97 million, “Ford v Ferrari” has grossed almost $225 million worldwide as of Feb. 17. It was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture and won two Oscars, for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

