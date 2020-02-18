Koenigsegg hosted its global dealer network for a shindig at its Angelholm, Sweden, headquarters last month. During the event, the hypercar maker tweeted an image of employees standing next to five Koenigsegg models under black sheets. It was thought these represented the cars Koenigsegg will bring to next month's Geneva Motor Show. At least one of those five is rumored to be the Jesko-based Mission 500 concept, the rocket that CEO Christian Koenigsegg will use to challenge the top speed record. The Supercar Blog credits sources for information on another of the five, it supposedly being a hybrid 2+2 called the KG12.

If the rumors are close to true, the extra two seats — and we use the words "seats" generously — wouldn't be the only break with Koenigsegg tradition. TSB's insider says the heart of the KG12's hybrid powerplant will be a 2.0-liter, three-cylinder engine engineered with the carmaker's camless FreeValve system. Combined with an electric motor or motors, total output is thought to be around 1,500 horsepower. If such a thing shows up at Geneva, predicted to be on display under a glass engine cover, it will be in the running for the wildest and most innovative propulsion system at the show.

Design standards like the wraparound windshield and dihedral synchro-helix doors are expected to make the cut, but those doors might be longer than usual so as to provide better access to whatever fits in the back seat. TSB writes that the KG12 will cost around €1.4 million ($1.5 million U.S.), with deliveries to begin in 2022 and production limited to 300 units.

One big question is whether the KG12 is, or has anything to do with, the affordable Koenigsegg supercar that's been on simmer in the background for a few years. A year ago, reports said the car would come to this year's Geneva show. However, the least expensive Koenigsegg has been imagined with the firm's naturally-aspirated V8 paired with hybrid assistance, getting something like 1,050 hp, and a price tag of anywhere from €600,000 to €800,000 ($650,000-$850,000). We'll have an answer in two weeks.

Related Video: