"Behind the Wheel" is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

In this episode, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw reflects on his trip with Producer Alex Malburg to Iceland back in 2017 where it seemed like everything went wrong, and shows off some previously unpublished footage.

Where are you traveling to in 2020? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

Gear the Video team used to make this:

Panasonic GH5s: https://amzn.to/2QsJdHE

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8: https://amzn.to/34bl3W4

Rode VidMic Pro: https://amzn.to/2qrDHKN

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter: https://amzn.to/2XpizRw

GoPro Hero 7 Black: https://amzn.to/2Qr3Bcm

Adobe Premiere: https://amzn.to/32ZTA8B

