A few weeks ago on the Q4 2019 earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked another company exec if the Model S' range was around 380 miles before returning to the call to declare, "We’re rapidly approaching a 400-mile range for Model S." The company has made its new range estimates for the Model S and Model X official, with the sedan's figure better than the one mentioned on the analyst call: 390 miles for the Model S Long Range Plus, 351 miles for the Model X Long Range Plus. Both of those trims are the entry-level options in their respective lineups. Compared to the previous stats, the numbers boost the Model S range by 17 miles; the Model X benefits from a 23-mile upgrade.

Musk announced the changes in a tweet, then followed up with another tweet to announce, "All S/X cars made in recent months have actually been above stated EPA range. Will be unlocked soon for free via software update." When another Twitter user asked how Tesla achieved the gains, Musk replied, "Many small hardware improvements throughout the car that have been introduced gradually over past several months." Naturally, a number of tweets after that came from owners who have purchased Teslas of late, trying to find out if they'd be inside the update window and wanting to know the how Musk meant by "recent months." The CEO didn't answer that.

Range numbers for the Model S and X Performance models don't change, still listed at 348 and 305 miles respectively on the most efficient wheel and tire combo. As of writing, the EPA site doesn't reflect the new estimates for the Long Range Plus models. That 400-mile figure sounds like it's still in play, though, perhaps sooner rather than later. In response to another Twitter question, Musk replied that the quad-century mark "maybe possible with improved wheels/tires (which would be available to all previously made cars)." For now, Model S buyers must make do with the longest estimated range of any EV out there, and a new set of 19-inch Tempest wheels on the base model.